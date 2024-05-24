7 killed, 20 injured as mini-bus rams truck on Delhi-Jammu NH

Seven members of a family were killed, and 20 others were injured after the mini-bus they were travelling in collided with a truck on the Delhi-Jammu National Highway near Ambala on Friday (May 24).

According to police, the accident took place near Mohra village, close to Ambala Cantonment.

The bus was carrying around 30 people of a family from Uttar Pradesh who were going to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Reports quoting witnesses said the accident occurred when the driver of the truck, which was ahead of the bus suddenly hit the brakes. This caused the bus, which was behind, to ram the truck as the driver didn’t have enough time to put on the brakes.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, they said.