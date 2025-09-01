Residents of Yamuna floodplain in Delhi told to shift as water level rises steadily

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Authorities here have advised people living in the Yamuna floodplain of Delhi to move to safety as the water level of the river here rose steadily and is predicted to reach the evacuation mark of 206 metres by Tuesday evening.

A heavy discharge of water from the Hathnikund Barrage led to the Yamuna swelling to 204.87 meters at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) on Monday at 12 pm. The warning mark for Delhi is 204.50 metres, the danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuation of people begins when the water level reaches 206 metres.

The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks.

A flood warning issued here said, "As the water level at ORB may cross the danger level and is likely to reach 206.50 meters, all officers are hereby advised to keep a vigil in their respective areas and to take necessary action at vulnerable points." "People residing within the river embankments shall be warned, and arrangements must be made to shift them to safer places," it stated.

The document warned that in view of the quantity of water being released from the Hathnikund Barrage and the heavy rainfall in the upper catchment area, it is informed that the water level at Delhi Railway Bridge may cross 206 metres around 5 to 8 pm on September 2.

According to the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, the Hathnikund barrage discharged 329,313 cusecs of water at 9 am, while the Wazirabad barrage discharged around 38,900 cusecs at the time the flood alert warning was issued.

Water released from these barrages typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi. Even smaller discharges from upstream are contributing to the rising water level, which is nearing the warning mark in the city. PTI

