Woman's shocking Uber experience leads to outcry over safety lapses

A Delhi-based lawyer, Tanya Sharma, recently shared a disturbing incident involving a cab driver on Uber’s platform. The incident led to widespread debate about women’s safety. Tanya posted her experience on LinkedIn, where it quickly went viral, showing the urgent need for stricter safety protocols.

Inappropriate messages

According to Tanya, she booked a cab through the Uber app but started receiving inappropriate messages from the driver within minutes. Distressed, she immediately cancelled the ride and filed a complaint.

In her viral LinkedIn post, Tanya shared screenshots of the messages and slammed Uber’s grievance redress system. The lawyer described her experience as “traumatic” and “pathetic.”

Inadequate initial response

"We live in the 21st century, yet even in one of Delhi’s poshest areas, such incidents occur," Tanya wrote. She questioned how Uber, a global platform, allows such behaviour and tore into their initial response, which she said felt inadequate.

Uber assured her of action within 24 to 48 hours. However, Tanya called out the delay, asking, “What if this happens to another woman during these 48 hours? Are you prepared to take responsibility for our safety?”

Her post spiralled into discussions online, with many users sharing similar concerns about women’s safety and the lack off or terribly inadequate grievance mechanisms on ride-hailing platforms.

Uber bans driver

Following the backlash, Uber reportedly banned the driver from its platform. In a follow-up post, Tanya expressed gratitude to those who backed her and confirmed the action taken by Uber. However, she urged the company to handle such cases with greater urgency and to ensure robust measures are in place to prevent future incidents.

"Thanks to everyone who supported and shared their experiences. I’m grateful Uber addressed the issue and banned the driver so he cannot harm anyone else. But please, escalate such matters with seriousness and raise awareness," she said.

Stark reminder

Tanya’s post serves as a stark reminder of the challenges women face daily. The incident is a glaring example of why there is an urgent need for stricter safety protocols across all public and private services.