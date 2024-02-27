Woman jumps to death after husband dies of heart attack in Delhi Zoo

In a shocking turn of events, a 25-year-old man died of heart attack when he and his newly-married wife were visiting the Delhi Zoo. Unable to bear the shock of her husband’s sudden demise, his wife died by suicide as she jumped from her seventh floor residence in Ghaziabad.

The incident took place on Monday when the couple, Abhishek Ahluwalia, a property dealer, and his wife Anjali, 22, visited the zoo. Their family members said Abhishek and Anjali got married on November 30 last year.

When they reached the zoo, Abhishek complained of chest pain, following which Anjali called up her friends and family members. He was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital from where he was referred to Safdarjung hospital. However, the doctors attending on him declared him dead later in the day.



Ahluwalia’s body was brought back home and Anjali started crying while sitting next to it, her family said. Subsequently, she rushed to the balcony and jumped from the seventh floor of the Elcon Apartment at Vaishali, Sector 3, in Ghaziabad. She was initially rushed to Max Hospital, but was later referred to AIIMS. She succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday morning.



Abhishek's relative Babita said, “After the body was brought home, she sat next to it, weeping. Then she suddenly got up and ran towards the balcony. I figured that she was going to jump. I ran after her, but before I could stop her, she had jumped.”

The 25-year-old’s tragic death has yet again put the spotlight on the alarming rise in the number of young adults succumbing to heart attacks. From Garba events to marriage processions to gyms, several incidents of young adults collapsing and then dying of heart attacks have been reported over the past couple of years.



(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

