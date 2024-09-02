‘Why temporary jobs for permanent citizens?’: Rahul Gandhi airs DTC employees' concern

In an implicit criticism of the AAP government in Delhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday (September 2) wondered why Delhi Transport Corp (DTC) employees were having temporary and not permanent jobs.

Rahul made the comment on social media after taking a DTC bus ride and interacting with its employees, drivers and conductors included.

Sharing a video of his last week’s interaction, the Congress leader said the DTC employees wanted to know why their jobs were temporary if they were permanent citizens.

“A few days ago, after a pleasant bus ride in Delhi, I interacted with DTC employees and got to know about their daily routine and problems,” the former Congress chief said in a post.



