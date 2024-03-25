Who is Dhananjay, first Dalit president of JNU Students’ Union since 1996?

The other student leaders who emerged victorious were Avijit Ghosh of Students’ Federation of India (SFI) as the vice-president, Priyanshi Arya of Left-supported Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students’ Association (BAPSA) as the general secretary, and Mohammad Sajid of the Left as the joint secretary.

Dhananjay from the All India Students’ Association (AISA) became the president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) by defeating his nearest rival Umesh C Ajmeera of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Celebrations broke out on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in New Delhi early morning on Monday (March 25) after a united Left won all the four seats in the JNU Students’ Union Election that was being held after a gap of four years.

#WATCH | Celebrations in JNU campus after Left wins all four seats in the JNU Students' Union Election. (Left’s) Dhananjay was elected to the post of President, (Left’s) Avijit Ghosh was elected to the post of Vice-President. Priyanshi Arya (BAPSA Left Supported) was elected as… pic.twitter.com/cAliJIAjuE

Who is Dhananjay?

* Dhananjay is a PhD student from the School of Arts and Aesthetics at the university.

* He hails from Gaya in Bihar.

* He is the first Dalit president of JNUSU from the Left after Batti Lal Bairwa in 1996-97.

* Dhananjay won the president’s post by 922 votes.

* His core agenda as the president of the students’ union will be the safety of women on campus, water and infrastructural crises, hike in scholarships, and fund cuts.

* After his victory, he said that the result of the polls is a referendum by the students against the politics of hate and violence.

* “If there is anyone who has fought against fee hike, it is the Left. It is the Left that has ensured a hostel for all, and for that, the students have shown their trust in us,” said Dhananjay.