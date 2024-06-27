Water crisis protest: Delhi minister Atishi discharged from LNJP hospital

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Delhi Minister Atishi was on Thursday morning discharged from the LNJP Hospital where she was admitted after her health deteriorated during a hunger strike against the water scarcity in the city.

The minister was discharged from the hospital at 10.30 AM, said a hospital official.

The AAP leader and Delhi's water minister was sitting on an indefinite hunger strike demanding the BJP-ruled Haryana releases Delhi's due of share of water. She was admitted to the hospital in the wee hours of Tuesday after her blood sugar fell after the hunger strike for five days.

She was admitted to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit initially and later shifted to the normal ward after her condition improved.

Samajwadi Party president Akilesh Yadav and CPM leader Brinda Karat met Atishi at the hospital on Wednesday. PTI

