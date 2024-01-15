Watch: Passenger hits IndiGo pilot announcing flight delay

A passenger hit an IndiGo pilot when he was making an announcement regarding a delay in takeoff at the Delhi airport, police said on Monday (January 15).

The video of the incident, which took place Sunday evening, has surfaced on social media.

A Delhi Police officer said, "We received a complaint and are taking appropriate legal action."

In the short video clip, other crew members could be seen shouting at the passenger after he hit the pilot.

According to the police, the co-pilot of flight number 6E 2175, between Delhi and Goa, and other security personnel gave a complaint regarding one passenger, identified as Sahil Katariya, assaulting and misbehaving with them on the flight.

Katariya misbehaved and hit the co-pilot and created a nuisance inside the aircraft, the complaint stated.

The passenger was agitated as the flight was delayed for more than an hour, police said.

A case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 290 (punishment for creating public nuisance) of the IPC and section 22 of the Aircraft Rules has been registered against the passenger and investigation taken up, another police officer said.