VHP demands Delhi be renamed 'Indraprastha' to reflect 5,000 yr Mahabharata legacy

Even as Diwali is celebrated with fervour around the country, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday (October 19) demanded that Delhi be renamed 'Indraprastha' to connect the national capital with its ancient history and culture.

In a letter to Delhi Culture Minister Kapil Mishra, the Delhi unit of the VHP has also demanded renaming Indira Gandhi International Airport as Indraprastha International Airport, Delhi Railway Stations as Indraprastha Railway Station and Shahjahanabad Development Board as Indraprastha Development Board.

History spanning 5,000 years

"The name of Delhi should be changed back to Indraprastha so that the name of the capital can be associated with its ancient history and culture," VHP Delhi general secretary Surendra Kumar Gupta said in the letter.

"Names aren't mere changes; they mirror a nation's consciousness. When we say Delhi, we only see a period of 2,000 years. But when we say Indraprastha, we connect with a glorious history spanning 5,000 years," he said.

He cited the city’s ancient history which is linked to the Mahabharata and also demanded and memorials for Hindu kings to reflect Delhi’s 5,000-year-old legacy.

This is not the first time the VHP has raised this demand. In March 2025 too, the issue was raised by the VHP when they said that with the BJP in power in Delhi, they were hopeful that the name change would happen.

Include Pandava-era in education

The VHP also wants the inclusion of Pandava-era heritage in education as well. The history of Hemchandra Vikramaditya and Indraprastha during the Pandava period should be included in Delhi's education curriculum, he added.

Heritage walk

The VHP functionary demanded that Delhi's heritage walk should include forts, temples, and monuments of Hindu kings to ensure a "balanced presentation" of the city's overall history.

"Wherever there are memorials to Muslim invaders, Hindu heroes, sages, and sites from the Pandava period should also be introduced and memorials should be built near them," he said.

Memorials to Hindu kings

A "grand memorial" in the name of King Hemchandra Vikramaditya and a King Hemchandra Vikramaditya Military School should be established in Delhi, Gupta said.

In the letter, Gupta said that these demands have been made based on the suggestions given by scholars, historians and public representatives at an event, 'Indraprastha Punarjagran Sankalp Sabha', held recently in Delhi.

The Congress party has not responded to this demand as yet but the party has been historically opposed to similar name-change initiatives. Moreover, the proposal to change the name of the Indira Gandhi International Airport could be particularly contentious, as it directly impacts the legacy of the prominent Congress leader and former Prime Minister of India.

(With inputs from agencies)