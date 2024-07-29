UPSC student’s electrocution: Probe says wire with ‘damaged insulation’ was touching gate

The 26-year-old civil services aspirant, who died of electrocution in Delhi’s Patel Nagar last week, had accidentally touched an iron gate that was in contact with an open wire of a water pump, a magisterial probe has found.

The probe into Nilesh Rai’s death was conducted by the Patel Nagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). In the probe report, the Patel Nagar SDM stated that the wire with “damaged insulation” was found touching the iron gate at several points. This wire supplied electricity to a water pump, it stated.

Rain exacerbated situation: Probe report

“Heavy rainfall on the day of the incident likely exacerbated the situation, resulting in the death of victim Nilesh Rai,” the report stated.

Rai, an engineer and a native of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, had stepped out of his PG accommodation to buy something.

The SDM, in his report, also recommended police verification of all PG accommodations and a comprehensive drive by the MCD to regulate and ensure the safety of all such accommodations and residential libraries.

(With agency inputs)