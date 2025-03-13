Two Delhi airport staff arrested for stealing $2,500 from passenger’s bag

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Two employees of the Delhi airport have been arrested for stealing USD 2,500 from a passenger's bag, police said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Junior Manager Gaurav Kumar (38) and Operator Prakash Chand (59) of the Delhi International Airport Limited's (DIAL) Lost and Found Department, they said.

According to police, Kumar and Chand stole the money from a bag deposited in their office and split it equally.

Roshan Patel, a US citizen and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, arrived in Delhi on September 11, 2024, and found her bag missing. It was later found and deposited at the airport's Lost and Found Department. After retrieving the bag, she found the cash missing and filed a complaint in the matter, police said.

CCTV footage showed Kumar and Chand handling the bag suspiciously, they said.

The accused later told police that Kumar discovered the money while transferring the bag and convinced Chand to steal it. To cover the crime, they deleted the cash entry from the system and exchanged the money in Connaught Place, police said. PTI

