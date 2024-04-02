Told to join BJP or get arrested along with 3 other AAP leaders: Atishi

Delhi minister Atishi has claimed that the BJP, approaching her through someone very close to her, had asked her to join the saffron party or be prepared to be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) within a month.

Making the revelation at a press conference in Delhi on Tuesday (April 2), the AAP leader claimed that besides her three other AAP leaders would be arrested as well. They include Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, MLA Durgesh Pathak, and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha.

Atishi claimed that she has been told the ED would conduct raids at her residence and that of her relatives in the coming days.