Toddler attacked by pit bull in Delhi's Burari, receives 3 fractures, multiple stitches

A one-and-a-half-year-old girl received multiple fractures and stitches after she was allegedly snatched from her grandfather’s lap by a pit bull in Burari area of the national capital.

According to police, the incident occurred on January 2 when the child went out with her grandfather for a walk. Her grandfather said the owner did not hold the pit bull on the leash properly. “The dog held my child's leg with its jaw, and it took us some time to release her from its clutches. My granddaughter has received multiple injuries on her body. Her right leg has received three fractures and multiple stitches,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.



The CCTV footage of the incident showed around seven to eight people struggling to rescue the girl from the pit bull. The girl’s family alleged the authorities declined to register a case even after being approached thrice. Her grandfather lamented that no action has been taken against the owner yet even though they showed the CCTV footage to the police.



Some officials insisted the victim's family settle the matter with the owner, alleged the family. However, police said they were verifying the facts of the matter before registering a case under relevant sections.

