Tihar now asking for diabetologist after claiming adequate provisions for diabetics in jail: Bharadwaj

The director general of prisons has written a letter to AIIMS asking for a senior diabetologist to be appointed for the Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail.

This information was provided by AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, who also alleged that the government was taking a ‘flip-flop’ stand on the issue of medical care for Kejriwal. Bharadwaj also once again brought up the party's claim that there is a plan afoot to ensure Arvind Kejriwal's 'slow death' in the prison.

ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi government's now-extinct excise policy.

Diet plan

In a letter to AIIMS, the DGP Sanjay Baniwal had asked the hospital to appoint a senior specialist for Kejriwal. Though the jail administration had earlier said the jail had adequate provisions for Kejriwal's treatment.

The administration has also now sought a diet plan for the AAP chief, saying that Kejriwal had been eating high-sugar food such as "sweets, laddoos, bananas, mangoes, fruit chaat, fried food, namkeen, bhujia, sweetened tea, poori-aloo, pickles and other high cholesterol food on a regular basis".

AAP alleges conspiracy

Bharadwaj and Delhi minister Atishi had claimed Kejriwal is being pushed towards 'slow death' by the jail authorities by not giving him insulin. He was also not being allowed to consult with doctors.

“At the behest of the BJP, a conspiracy is underway to kill Kejriwal in jail. The chief minister has been taking insulin for 12 years, what is the problem for the Tihar administration to give insulin to him?," she asked. According to her, Kejriwal used to take 50 units of insulin daily before he was sent to jail.

The Tihar administration claims they have insulin in the jail dispensary and it can be administered to Kejriwal "as and when required”.

But the Tihar report said that according to RML Hospital medical records, Kejriwal was "neither advised any insulin nor any requirement of any insulin was indicated". Further the report added that the CM’s health was reviewed by a medical specialist on April 10 and April 15.

Insulin not required

He was advised oral anti-diabetic drugs and it is "incorrect to state that Kejriwal was denied insulin at any point of time" during his treatment, the report pointed out.

The medical specialist, after examining Kejriwal, noted, "Considering all parameters and vitals of undertrial prisoner (Kejriwal) since his lodgment in judicial custody, his blood sugar levels are not alarming, and administration of insulin is not required as of now."

However, the ED had told the court that Kejriwal was consuming food high in sugar content like mangoes and sweets every day, despite having type 2 diabetes, to create grounds for medical bail.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal denied ED's claims saying before the court that he is eating food according to the diet chart prepared by his doctor.