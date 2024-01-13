Three men stripped naked, assaulted by mob in Delhi on charge of mobile theft

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Three men were stripped naked and beaten by a mob for allegedly stealing mobile phones in the Narela area here on Saturday afternoon, police said.

An investigation has been initiated in the matter after a video of the incident surfaced on social media.

"No complaint has been received as of now but we have visited the spot and questioned a few people," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer-north) Ravi Kumar Singh said, adding it was also being verified whether the trio were caught while stealing mobile phones.

The video purportedly showed the mob forcibly stripping the three men, who appeared to be in their early 20s, and slapping them. The clip also showed some people burning the clothes of the three men at the spot.

Another police officer said the mob did not hand those three men over to the police.

"It appears that after being assaulted and humiliated the three men fled," the officer said adding that police received a call on Saturday afternoon, reportedly from the site of the incident, but nothing was found when a team of officials visited the area.

The police team also questioned the shopkeepers in the area and scanned the CCTV footage of the area, the officer said. PTI

