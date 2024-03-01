Three injured as ABVP, Left-backed groups clash on JNU campus

At least three students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi were injured in a clash between members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Left-backed groups on Thursday night.



The trouble broke out after an altercation over the selection of election committee members at the School of Languages. The situation soon spiralled out of control and escalated into violence. An official of the university said some students have been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital, reported PTI.







VIDEO | A clash broke out between ABVP and Left-backed groups at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi, on Thursday night. The ruckus was over the selection of election committee members at the School of Languages.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/vQV991KaIe — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 1, 2024

In a video widely circulated on social media platform X, a man can be seen thrashing students with a stick. In another video, a person is seen throwing a bicycle at students. Other purported videos from the incident showed individuals being mobbed and beaten up by a group even as security personnel of the university tried to rescue them.



Both groups have blamed each other for the clash that ensued over the selection of election committee members. They have also filed police complaints against each other.



There was no immediate response on the incident from the university administration. The exact number of students injured during the incident could not be ascertained.



(With agency inputs)

