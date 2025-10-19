Tensions flare at JNU as Left groups clash with police during protest against ABVP

A protest by Left-affiliated student groups at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) demanding registration of an FIR against ABVP on allegations of violence turned tense on Saturday evening, with the organisations accusing Delhi police of "brutal assault" while the police claimed the protesters broke barricades and injured personnel.



Students said the incident took place near JNU’s West Gate when police intervened to stop their march, sparking a confrontation. Left-wing groups claimed they were staging a peaceful protest against alleged attacks by ABVP members and police inaction, but accused the police of using force to prevent them from proceeding.

Students allege police brutality

The All India Students' Association (AISA) said that JNUSU president Nitish Kumar and several students were "brutally beaten up" and detained by police at the JNU West Gate when they attempted to march to the Vasant Kunj police station.

"JNUSU president and other students were brutalised by Delhi Police while demanding FIR against ABVP's violence across School GBMs," AISA said in a statement.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) also alleged that the police "pulled female students by their hair and manhandled them, including by male personnel." It said SPS councillor Abhishek was "brutally beaten" and taken to hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel denied the allegations, saying around 70-80 students, including women, gathered at the JNU West Gate around 6 pm and "broke police barricades, manhandled personnel, and obstructed traffic" on Nelson Mandela Marg.



FIR lodged against six students

ACP Vasant Kunj Satyajeet Sarin confirmed to The Federal that an FIR had been lodged against six students. These include JNU Students' Union president Nitish Kumar, vice-president Manish, general secretary Munteha Fatima, along with Sourya Majumdar, Briti Kar and Manikant Patel.

The FIR has been filed under BNS sections 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function) and 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

"They had given a call for gherao of the police station. We told them not to do this, and said that 4-5 of them could come and talk to us. They did not listen. They broke the barricades and manhandled police personnel," Sarin said.

He said a total of 21 students had been detained on Saturday (October 18), who were released around 8.30 am on Sunday (October 19). The JNUSU, meanwhile, alleged 28 students were arrested.

Left groups allege bias

Earlier, posters circulated by Left-affiliated groups had called for a "social march for social justice" to the Vasant Kunj police station, questioning why no FIR had been filed yet against ABVP members accused of attacking Left-affiliated students.

Left-affiliated student groups have accused the authorities of failing to take proper action against ABVP-linked students after a clash that reportedly broke out during a general body meeting to form the JNUSU election committee. They also allege that the police have shown bias in favour of ABVP members, further fueling tensions on campus.



