Teenage domestic worker stripped naked by employers, bitten by dogs in Gurgaon

Gurugram, Dec 9 (PTI) A 13-year-old domestic help was allegedly beaten up, bitten by a dog, and forced to strip by the members of the family she worked for in the Sector 57 area, police said on Saturday.

According to the complaint filed by the girl's mother, the lady of the house where the girl worked often beat her with an iron rod and a hammer, while her two sons made her strip, videographed her nude, and touched her inappropriately, police said.

The girl, who was held captive in a room with her mouth taped, was freed on Saturday by her mother and her employer.

The mother in her complaint said that her daughter was given food only once in 48 hours and had her mouth taped so she could not raise an alarm, said police.

Her employers used to pour acid on his hands and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the ordeal, read the FIR filed at the Sector 51 Women Police Station.

The Bihar native said she had got her daughter a job at the house of Shashi Sharma, a resident of Sector 57, with the help of a person who cleans vehicles in a nearby area on June 27.

The girl was offered a stay with them and Rs 9,000 in monthly salary, a sum the mother got for only the first two months.

"I went to meet my daughter several times but was neither allowed to meet her nor talk to her on the phone," said the victim's mother.

She said she could file the complaint only with the help of her employer, who accompanied her to her daughter's employers' house and freed her.

Following the complaint, Shashi Sharma and her two sons were booked under charges of cruelty to animals, causing hurt, outraging modesty of women, and criminal intimidation.

The three were also booked under the Section 10 of POCSO Act, and Section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act, said police. PTI

