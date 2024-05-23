TB medicines in stock, more supply in pipeline: HC informed by Delhi State Health Mission

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has closed the proceedings on a PIL concerning alleged non-availability of medicines in the Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis here after being informed that the current stock in the city would last for a few weeks and the rest of the supply is in the pipeline.

The Central government and Mission Director, Delhi State Health Mission filed affidavits in court detailing the stock position of the drugs in Delhi stores as well as their further supply.

In its PIL filed earlier this year, NGO Social Jurist had alleged that the sole ultrasound machine in the hospital was non-functional and essential medicines were unavailable for the last six months.

Advocate Ashok Agarwal, appearing for the petitioner, had contended that amid concerns of short supply, poor patients were being forced to purchase medicines from outside.

"Keeping in view the fact that the stock in hand of 4 FDC (A) drug is good for a month and for 3 FDC (A) drug is good for three weeks and rest of the supply is in the pipeline, the present petition is disposed of as satisfied," a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora said in its order passed in the matter on May 21.

The Centre had earlier assured the court that proactive measures were being taken to expedite the supply of anti-TB drugs to ensure that the patient care at the ground level is not affected.

With respect to the ultrasound machine, MCD counsel assured that the ultrasound machine installed at the institute was fully functional.

The MCD further said a CT scan machine was not required there as patients below poverty line are referred to Hindu Rao Hospital for a scan free of cost and for other patients, the scanning is done at the rate of Rs 1,500, which is normally borne by an NGO.

On April 23, the court had asked the MCD to expedite the process of procurement of ultrasound machine for its TB hospital and ensure that it was made operational within 15 days.

It had also asked the central and city authorities to state their stand on the availability of medicines for TB patients in the hospital after the parties alleged that there was a "global shortage" of certain drugs.

Observing that there "seemed a disconnect between the centre, Delhi government and MCD", the court had directed the counsel for the Union and the State government to obtain instructions on the availability of TB medicines. PTI

