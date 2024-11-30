‘Bahut expensive hai’: Swiggy customer begs for more onions; what happens next?

The soaring price of onions drove a Swiggy customer in Delhi to plead with a restaurant to send him 'extra' onions in his order.

His desperate plea which went viral on social media stirred the heart of Swiggy co-founder Phani Kishan Addepalli, who ended up announcing a surprise flash one-hour onion sale on the platform in the Delhi-NCR area.

Can I have some more?

This happened when a Delhi resident, while placing an order on the food delivery app Swiggy, requested the restaurant to send extra onions since they had become so expensive. Like a Dickens character, he pleaded with the restaurant, ‘Please send onions bhaiyya thoda'.

"Bhaiyya please send round cut onions. Bhaiyya, please. Onions bahut costly hai (onions are very expensive), I can't buy. Please send onions bhaiyya thoda (some).” The screenshot of his plea was shared by his flatmate on Reddit and the post went viral on the platform.

The flatmate said that the restaurant actually responded their customer's plea and sent more onions.

Onion flash sale

But, interestingly, the viral post caught the attention of Swiggy co-founder Phani Kishan Addepalli, who shared the screenshot on X and announced a surprise flash sale on the platform.

Thanks to this note, Delhi-NCR residents got a chance to buy onions at a rare price of ₹39 for one hour between 7 p,m to 8 pm for just one day. The prices of onions have surged in recent days, reaching ₹ 70 to 80 per kg across the Delhi-NCR region and in other cities as well.

Came across this post about a Swiggy customer trying to save on the rising price of onions by asking the restaurant to send some extra onions 🧅



We feel your pain 🥲 and though we can't change the prices - just for you, we’re launching a flash sale today!



Onions at Rs. 39 in… pic.twitter.com/8v43LlEHRQ — Phani Kishan A (@phanikishan) November 28, 2024

Adepalli wrote in his post, "We feel your pain and though we can't change the prices - just for you, we're launching a flash sale today! Onions at ₹ 39 in Delhi NCR from 7-8pm. Stock up before we stock out."

