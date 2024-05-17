Swati Maliwal: 'What happened to me was very bad, last few days have been very difficult'

Stating “what happened to me was very bad”, AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal said she hopes “appropriate action will be taken” over the alleged assault on her at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

Breaking her silence, Maliwal posted on X on Thursday (May 16) that she had given her statement to Delhi Police regarding the happenings on Monday.

Maliwal seeks action

"What happened to me was very bad. I have given my statement to the police on the incident that happened to me. I hope that appropriate action will be taken,” she said.

“The last few days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed for me. Those who tried to do character assassination, may God keep them happy too," said Maliwal, a former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women.

‘Don’t politicise’

"An important election is going on in the country, Swati Maliwal is not important, the issues of the country are important. There is a special request for BJP people -- do not politicise this incident," she added.

Rekha Sharma, chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), also took to X on Thursday and said: "Well done @SwatiJaiHind. We must raise our voice against the perpetrators."

Police statement

On Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Meena said a woman called to say she was assaulted at the chief minister's residence by his private secretary Bibhav Kumar, a long-time aide to Kejriwal.

At that time, Meena had said that no formal complaint was lodged by Maliwal.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, the NCW has asked Bibhav Kumar to appear before the Commission on Friday.