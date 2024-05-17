Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: FM Sitharaman asks Kejriwal to apologise

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday (May 17) asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to apologise over the alleged attack on his party MP Swati Maliwal by his aide Bibhav Kumar.

Sitharaman told the media at the BJP headquarters here that Kejriwal was "shamelessly" moving around Bibhav Kumar. She asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to speak up on the issue.

Somnath Bharti

The BJP leader cited charges of attack on women against several AAP leaders, including its New Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Somnath Bharti, to allege that it was an anti-women party.

A day after AAP MP Sanjay Singh promised action in the Maliwal case, Bibhav Kumar was seen with Kejriwal in Lucknow, she noted.

Police case

“It is unbelievable and unacceptable that Kejriwal has not spoken a word on attack on his party woman MP,” she said.

The Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR in the matter and named Bibhav Kumar as an accused.