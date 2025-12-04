Sushma Swaraj’s husband Swaraj Kaushal passes away at 73 in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Former Mizoram governor and senior advocate Swaraj Kaushal, the husband of late BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj, passed away on Thursday afternoon. He was 73.

He was taken to AIIMS by his daughter, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, and other family members, following a chest pain complaint. However, doctors at the hospital declared him dead, the Delhi BJP said in a statement.

The mortal remains of Kaushal were cremated at Lodhi Road crematorium in the presence of Union minister Arjund Ram Meghwal, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the BJP's Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva, and several leaders of the party and the RSS.

"His daughter Bansuri Swaraj lit the pyre before sunset and completed the last rites, following Sanatan traditions," the statement said.

A contingent of the Delhi Police accorded a final salute to the former governor at the crematorium.

Bansuri Swaraj, in an emotional post on X, said her father's affection, discipline, simplicity, patriotism and immense patience were the light of her life, which would never diminish.

"Your departure has descended upon us as the deepest pain in the heart, yet the mind holds on to the belief that you are now reunited with your mother, in the presence of the almighty and eternal peace. Being your daughter is the greatest pride of my life, and your legacy, values and blessings will be the bases of my journeys ahead," said the New Delhi BJP MP.

Delhi CM Gupta condoled the death of Kaushal, saying the news of his demise was heartbreaking. She recalled Kaushal's contributions to public life and the field of law and added that his service to the nation and society was unforgettable.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, several Union ministers, RSS and BJP leaders paid floral tributes at the mortal remains of Kaushal at his daughter's residence at 10 Talkatora Road.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Kiren Rijiju, BJP national vice president Baijayant Jay Panda, party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, MPs Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Supriya Sule, Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari, Swati Maliwal, among others, also paid tributes to Kaushal.

Delhi BJP president Sachdeva laid a wreath at the mortal remains of Kaushal on behalf of the party's city workers. PTI

