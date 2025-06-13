After row, St Stephen’s allows 52 students to write exams; issue runs deeper, say critics

Delhi University’s (DU) St Stephen’s College recently issued a notice barring 54 first-year students from taking examinations over a shortage of attendance. It was an abnormally high number, according to both students and teachers.

Students claimed that the management made the decision even though most fell short only by a few percentage points. After facing backlash internally, however, the institution’s principal issued a notice on Thursday (June 12), saying that the students would get a “one-time” opportunity to take their exam on June 13 but would have to submit affidavits from now on.

The issue, although resolved for now, has revealed deep-rooted problems in the management of the college, with students accusing the principal of not just imposing harsh rules on them, and without the consultation of faculty members but also threatening them with suspension when approached with requests for reprieve.

‘Principal yelled at students’

In a statement, a group named ‘Concerned Students of St Stephen’s College’ said, “On the 4th (of June), St Stephen’s College released a notice with a list of 54 students who had not met the attendance criteria of 66.7 per cent. These students, most of whom fall short by only a few percentage points and have compelling reasons for their absence, ranging from medical, personal emergencies, to attending sports and other events on behalf of the college, and being affected by the recent attack at Pahalgam. Left with no recourse, the students who, as per procedure, would have otherwise spoken to the principal to plead their case, found that he had left the college for 10 days without any explanation or prior notice.”

“As first-year exams began on the 9th of June, these students were unable to sit for their papers. When the principal did come back, he refused to meet these students… The principal reportedly yelled at them, refused one-on-one meetings, and threatened students with suspension,” they said.

Professors not part of decision-making

The students said that when the matter was brought to the notice of senior professors in the administration, most of them said “nothing could be done in the matter”.

They said that “the attendance thresholds vary each semester and are announced at the end, not the beginning, which makes this situation all the more concerning” and that earlier “departments were consulted before final action; faculty heads had the discretion to assess student cases” but “this consultative process was abandoned without explanation”.

A student told The Federal that while other colleges allowed students to sit in exams after taking an undertaking, St Stephen’s College was taking extreme measures. “What he does is he (the principal) makes sure you miss two or three exams before giving you the admit card. One academic year has 44 credits, you need 28 to be promoted. Thus, many would be repeating the year,” he said.

One-time permission

After an outcry, St Stephen’s Principal John Varghese issued a notice on Thursday saying, “On the representation made by the junior member on the Grievance Redressal Committee and on the advice of the members of the Grievance Redressal Committee, the principal grants a one-time permission for junior members who have fallen short of the required 66.67 per cent (cumulative percentage of semesters I and II) to take their exam on 13th June 2025.”

“The defaulting junior members will be permitted to take subsequent exams on furnishing a sworn in affidavit on a Rs 10 non-judicial stamp deposing that I… do hereby voluntarily agree that I will not seek any concession from the required semester based attendance henceforth and for the duration of my stay and study in college,” he added.

No procedures being followed: former faculty

Former St Stephen’s teacher and former Delhi University Teachers’ President Association (DUTA) President Nandita Narain said this was highly irregular. “Most of them almost meet the attendance criteria. Colleges have a lot of discretion. There is a committee of teachers that looks at all these issues and identifies the genuine cases. Students are also allowed to sign a bond (undertaking) and you get the chance to make up for it in the following years. These kinds of stringent actions only happen in the final year. But here no procedures are being followed. It’s just a one-man show,” she told The Federal.

St Stephen’s College Principal Varghese did not respond to calls or texts by The Federal.