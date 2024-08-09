Sisodia’s release will benefit Arvind Kejriwal too, says lawyer

The Supreme Court decision to grant bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia will benefit jailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal too, his lawyer said on Friday.

"This order will significantly benefit Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's case as well," lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the media.

Both Sisodia and Kejriwal were arrested in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy. But government agencies have not been able to prove them guilty in a court of law.

Supreme Court ruling

A Supreme Court bench led by Justice BR Gavai on Friday said that Sisodia's 17-month imprisonment without a trial had deprived him of his fundamental right to a speedy trial.

"In the matter of liberty, every day counts," said the judge.

Singhvi said Sisodia was expected to walk out of the Tihar Jail either on Friday or Saturday once the legal formalities were completed.

Sisodia’s bail order

The Supreme Court bail order will first be submitted to the Rouse Avenue Court, where bail bonds and other conditions will be fulfilled. The bail order will then go to the Tihar Jail.

After his arrest, Sisodia resigned as a minister in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi. He held several high-profile portfolios including those of education and health.

Kejriwal, however, refused to resign as the chief minister.