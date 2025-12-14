SIR issue: Congress to hold ‘vote chor, gaddi chhod’ rally at Ramlila Maidan today

The Congress party is set to hold a major rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on Sunday (December 14) as part of its campaign over alleged “vote chori” and the SIR issue. Party leaders said the rally marks a key step in what they describe as a decisive political battle against the BJP-led government. Senior leaders and party workers from several states are expected to participate.

The rally follows a call given by All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi. Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh told news agency ANI that extensive preparations have been made for the event. He added that party leaders, workers and representatives from across Jharkhand have already reached Delhi, while many more are expected to arrive on Sunday morning.



“The Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee has made large-scale preparations. On the issues of ‘Vote chor, gaddi chhod’ and SIR, our AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and the champion of justice, Rahul Gandhi, gave the call for this rally at Ramlila Maidan. It will be a historic event,” Kamlesh said. He added that leaders and officials from all districts of Jharkhand, along with representatives of various organisations, are present in the capital.

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel also spoke about the rally earlier, saying it reflects the party’s move towards a decisive political struggle and aims to take its concerns directly to the people. “The Congress party has taken a step towards a decisive battle, and a large number of people will attend this rally,” Baghel said.

The rally comes amid heightened political activity linked to the Congress campaign over alleged electoral irregularities. On November 27, Youth Congress workers staged a protest in Lucknow under the “Vote chor, gaddi chhod” campaign over the SIR issue. The protest later escalated when demonstrators attempted to cross police barricades and block roads while marching towards the Vidhan Sabha.

Several Youth Congress workers were detained after they refused to disperse. Party leaders criticised the action, alleging that peaceful democratic protests were met with excessive use of police force.