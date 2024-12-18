Senior citizens to get free medical treatment in Delhi: Kejriwal

Senior citizens will get free medical treatment in all government and private hospitals in Delhi if the AAP returns to power in Assembly polls early next year, its leader Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday.

Everyone above 60 years of age will be treated for free as part of the 'Sanjeevani Yojana' once the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) retains power in the national capital, Kejriwal said.

Promise to senior citizens

"It is now our duty to take care of you. You people have worked hard to take the country forward," the former chief minister said.

"There will be no upper limit on the cost of treatment. Registration for this will start in a day or two,” he said.

He said AAP workers will visit houses across the city and give a card. “Keep it safe. Once we come into power after elections, this policy will be implemented," Kejriwal said.

AAP in Delhi

The AAP, which has ruled Delhi since February 2015, has released the names of its candidates for all 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly. The party earlier ruled Delhi for 49 days in 2013-14.

Kejriwal will again contest from his New Delhi seat, while Chief Minister Atishi will fight from the Kalkaji constituency.

Residents of Delhi do not have to pay for electricity and potable water as long as they utilize them up to a limit.