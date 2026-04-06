Security breach at Delhi Assembly as masked man in car breaks through iron gate

A major security lapse came to light at the Delhi Assembly on Monday (April 6) after a car driven by a masked individual broke through a gate and entered the premises before managing to escape.

According to available information, a speeding vehicle rammed into the Assembly gate and drove inside. Initial reports suggest that a car bearing a Uttar Pradesh registration number entered through Gate No. 2, causing panic among security personnel and prompting immediate action by officials.



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“The driver then moved towards Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta’s office and left a flower bouquet near the porch before leaving the premises,” a Delhi Secretariat official said.



The incident has raised “serious” security concerns, with authorities treating it as a possible “security breach”, the official noted.

Security under fresh scrutiny

As per details, the vehicle first hit a barricade and then managed to enter the Assembly complex. The incident created chaos among the deployed security staff. Before it could be stopped, the driver managed to flee the spot along with the car. Reports suggest that the driver threw ink at the Assembly Speaker’s car before escaping. The incident took place around 2.30 pm. Police have launched a search operation to trace the car.



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The incident has raised serious questions about the adequacy of security arrangements at the Assembly premises, which is considered a highly secure zone due to the presence of senior government officials and legislators. Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine how the vehicle managed to break through the barricades and enter the restricted area despite existing security protocols. CCTV footage from multiple entry points is also being examined to reconstruct the sequence of events and identify the vehicle.

The episode comes shortly after the Assembly received bomb threats during the recently concluded budget session.