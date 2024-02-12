Section 144 imposed in Delhi ahead of farmers' protest: What's allowed, what's not

There will be a complete ban on gathering, processions or rallies and entry of tractor trolleys carrying people in the national capital as the Delhi Police has imposed Section 144 for a month in the view of intended widespread tension and “social unrest” due to the farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on Tuesday (February 13).

The order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora prohibited any type of rally or procession and blocking of roads and passages. The order shall come into force on February 12 and shall remain enforce up to March 12.

Delhi police order has also imposed a ban on tractor rallies trying to cross the borders of the national capital. The farmers from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are expected to enter Delhi during their march.

Here’s a look at what activities are prohibited and what’s not during this period



1. As per the restrictions issued by the Delhi police, there shall be a prohibition on assembly of people, blocking of roads, any type of procession agitation, rally and public meeting by the agitators.



2. The order stated there will be a ban on carrying corrosive substances, explosives, any firearms or any lethal weapon or any other article capable of being used as a weapon of offence or defence at any public place within the territory of Delhi.

3. There will be a complete prohibition on collecting or carrying of brickbats, boulders, acids or any other dangerous fluid, petrol, soda water bottles or any articles capable of use for causing danger in any form to human life and safety.

4. The order also said all vehicular traffic originating from the borders of adjoining districts of states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh shall be subjected to rigorous and thorough inspection by police.

5. Any vehicle found to be transporting lathis, rods, banners or similar objects likely to be used for disruptive purposes shall be denied entry into Delhi, it said.

6. The order further said there will be a prohibition on provocative actions, slogans, speech or messages through verbal, written or electronic means, which may incite or inflame passions leading to a breach of public order and tranquility.

7. There will also be the prohibition on use of loudspeaker, any amplifier or other similar instrument in or at any private vehicles or private building or public place unless allowed by the competent authority, it added.

8.Wedding and funeral processions, and religious rallies are allowed as long as they are organised after permission from authority concerned.



The Delhi police have said non-compliance of the order will attract criminal prosecution under Section 188, relating to disobedience of an order issued by a public servant.



The police have also sought extension of full cooperation with the residents, community leaders and stakeholders for the implementation of the order.

(With agency inputs)

