Searing heat wave in Delhi has killed 192 homeless people, says NGO

A total of 192 homeless people died between June 11 and 19 due to a scorching heat wave that has enveloped Delhi, a NGO has said.

Five of the deaths took place in the past three days, the Centre for Holistic Development stated. The Indian capital and large parts of northern India are facing an unprecedented heavy wave. The night temperature in the city touched a peak in 55 long years in the city two days earlier.

Most victims of the heat wave in Delhi have died in hospitals, the NGO said.

Vulnerable people

Its executive director Sunil Kumar Aledia said: "In a harrowing span from June 11 to 19, Delhi recorded the death of 192 homeless people, due to extreme heatwave conditions.

“This alarming statistic highlights the urgent need for proactive measures to protect one of society’s most vulnerable groups."

Why the heat

He said factors like air pollution, rapid industrialisation, urbanisation and deforestation have led to rising temperatures.

Access to clean drinking water also remains a significant challenge.

The homeless

The NGO said that despite the critical situation, homeless individuals frequently find themselves excluded from government welfare programmes due to the lack of identification documents.

This, Aledia said, forces them live on the streets.

According to him, more than 14 people died in the last 24 hours due to suspected heat stroke in Noida in Uttar Pradesh bordering Delhi.