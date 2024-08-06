SC reserves order on request for bail by Manish Sisodia

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its order on pleas by AAP leader Manish Sisodia seeking bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan heard submissions by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who appeared for Sisodia, and Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, who represented the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

No trial yet against Sisodia

The CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26, 2023 for his alleged involvement in irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

The ED arrested him in the money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023. He resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023.

Sisodia, a former Delhi deputy chief minister, has sought bail saying although he has been in custody for 17 months, the trial against him has not yet started. The ED and the CBI have opposed his bail pleas.