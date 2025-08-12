SC’s big order on Delhi old vehicles ban: No coercive action against owners

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (August 12) provided a big relief to owners of diesel vehicles of over 10 years and petrol vehicles more than 15 years in Delhi-NCR as it ordered the authorities not to take coercive action against them.

The top court was hearing a plea seeking the recall of its October 29, 2018 order upholding a National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) directive.

The apex court had directed transport departments of states in the NCR to ban diesel vehicles more than 10 years old and petrol vehicles more than 15 years old from plying in roads in terms of the NGT's order.

NGT’s 2014 order

The NGT, on the other hand, had ordered all diesel or petrol vehicles that were more than 15-years old not to be allowed to ply on roads and appropriate action, including seizure of the vehicles under the Motor Vehicle Act, in case of non-compliance.

“This direction would be applicable to all vehicles without exception i.e. two wheelers, three wheelers, four wheelers, light vehicles and heavy vehicles irrespective of whether commercial or otherwise,” the NGT said on November 26, 2014.

The orders came keeping in mind the rising air pollution levels in the national capital and adjoining areas particularly during the winter season.

What SC Bench said

On Tuesday, a Bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria ordered no coercive action after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi government, made a prayer.

"Issue notice, returnable in four weeks. In the meantime, we direct that no coercive steps be taken against the owners on the ground that vehicles are 10 years old in respect of diesel vehicle and 15 years old in respect of petrol vehicles," the Bench said.

Delhi govt reacts to SC order

Reacting to the Supreme Court order, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta fought this battle, and it is a big relief for the people of Delhi-NCR.

“This is a big relief for the people of Delhi-NCR. The Delhi government had filed a plea before the Supreme Court, arguing that the ‘end of life’ for a vehicle should be determined not by its age, but by the pollution it emits and the number of kilometres it has run. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta fought this battle on behalf of the people of Delhi. We hope that in the days to come, we will be able to bring permanent relief to the residents of Delhi-NCR.”

The Delhi government moved the top court against the blanket ban on diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years.

People selling vehicles

During the hearing, Mehta said people had no choice but to sell their old vehicles due to the ban.

Requesting the Bench to issue notice on the application, he urged it for a “no coercive steps” direction.

Mehta said a vehicle used by the owner for commuting from home to court and vice-versa might run only 2,000 kilometres after 10 years but he would have to sell it due to the ban.

He further said if somebody was using the vehicle as taxi, in two years, it might run over one lakh kilometres but it could still ply for another eight years.

"The police is under an obligation to cease the (old) vehicles," Mehta said.

The plea sought a comprehensive study by the Centre and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to assess the actual environmental benefits of age-based restrictions versus emission-based criteria.

(With agency inputs)