Sanjay Singh’s retort to queries on Maliwal: ‘What about Manipur, Prajwal?’

Even as Arvind Kejriwal maintains a stoic silence over the assault charge made against his aide by AAP MP Swati Maliwal, his party colleague Sanjay Singh on Thursday (May 16) countered the BJP’s attack over the issue with a series of questions on atrocities against women elsewhere in the country.

The AAP chief faced questions on the alleged assault while addressing a joint press conference with INDIA bloc ally Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party (SP). Though Kejriwal remained silent, Singh retorted with the counter.

Singh questions PM’s silence

The AAP MP raked up the issues of tribal women being paraded naked in Manipur, the Hathras incident, the wrestlers’ protest, and the sex scandal allegation against BJP ally JD(S)’s MP Prajwal Revanna, and asked why the BJP and the Prime Minister have been silent on these.

He reminded people that when the wrestlers were protesting at Jantar Mantar, Swati Maliwal had gone there as the then Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson. “She was dragged and beaten up by the police,” Singh said, asking why the Prime Minister was silent then.

“The Aam Aadmi Party is a family and it has made its stance clear. I want the Prime Minister and the BJP to respond to all the issues I have raised. I request you to not play political games on this,” he added.

‘Assault’ on Maliwal

The BJP has accused Kejriwal of shielding his personal assistant Bibhav Kumar, who allegedly “misbehaved with” Maliwal at the former’s home on Monday. Maliwal has not spoken about the incident since then, but it has become yet another issue for a political war of words in election season.

Singh had said on Tuesday that the Delhi chief minister, who has been released from jail to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, had taken note of the incident and would take action. However, Kumar has since been seen with him in public, notably at Lucknow airport.

The BJP has launched protests in Delhi seeking “justice” for Maliwal and an FIR against Kumar.