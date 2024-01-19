Republic Day: Delhi police ban UAVs, other sub-conventional aerial platforms

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Operation of sub-conventional aerial platforms including Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), paragliders, microlight aircraft, quadcopters and hot air balloons has been prohibited over the national capital in view of Republic Day, the Delhi Police said on Friday.

The order came into effect on January 18 and will remain in force till February 15, it said.

The order stated that certain criminal or anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using these platforms.

Besides platforms such as paragliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, unmanned aircraft systems (UASs), micro-light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, quadcopters, the order also mentioned para-jumping from aircraft.

"Therefore, the Delhi Police has prohibited flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms over the national capital on the occasion of Republic Day and doing so shall be punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code," the order, issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, stated. PTI

