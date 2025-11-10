Red Fort car blast: Security to be beefed up around Arun Jaitley stadium

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Security arrangements would be beefed up in and around the capital's Arun Jaitley Stadium for the final day of the Ranji Trophy Group D match between Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir following a high-intensity blast near the Red Fort, which is just kilometres away from the stadium here. "Security to be beefed up near Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium (renamed Arun Jaitley Stadium) on the final day of the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Janmu & Kashmir," Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) secretary Ashok Sharma told PTI on Monday.

"I would be getting in touch with Delhi Police authorities and request them to deploy additional security outside the stadium premises," he added.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, gutting several vehicles and killing at least eight people.

Twenty-four people were reported injured in the blast that took place on a busy evening when the area was milling with people.

