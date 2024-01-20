Ram temple event: AIIMS to be closed till 2:30 pm on January 22

In the wake of Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi will remain closed till 2:30 pm on Monday (January 22), it was announced on Saturday (January 20).

AIIMS, in a memorandum, said, “The Government of India has declared Monday the 22nd January, 2024 half day closing till 14:30 Hrs vide O.M. ref: F.No.12/7/2023- JCA, DoPT dated 18th January, 2024 as Ram Lalla Pram Pratistha at Ayodhya will be celebrated across India.”

“It is notified for information of all the employees that the institute will remain half day closed till 14:30 hrs on 22.01.2024,” it added.

An official said critical clinical services will be functional and all appointments are being rescheduled.

