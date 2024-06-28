Rains bring Delhi to its knees, one killed as canopy collapses at airport's Terminal 1

Residents of Delhi awoke to a city ravaged by rain on Friday (June 28).

At Delhi airport's bustling Terminal 1, a canopy collapsed, resulting in one fatality. Throughout the city, homes were flooded, vehicles submerged, and extensive traffic jams stretched for miles.

As early morning rains brought the national capital to its knees, flight operations were suspended at Terminal 1 till further notice and thousands of commuters stranded while on their way to office, school or college, or for important appointments.



Key tunnels, including the one at Pragati Maidan, were closed and reports of homes being flooded came in from across the city, including the upscale areas of Hauz Khas, South Extension and Mayur Vihar on the first day of heavy rain.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, 228.1 mm of rainfall was recorded at Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, 192.8 mm at Lodhi Road, Mausam Bhavan, 150.4 mm at Ridge, 106.6 mm at Palam, and 66.3 mm at Ayanagar in the last 20 to 30 hours.

The IMD, which defines very heavy rain as rainfall amounting to between 124.5 and 244.4 mm in a day, said later in the morning that the monsoon has arrived. The downpour began around 3 am.

Terminal 1 tragedy

At Terminal 1, the rain destruction took a tragic turn. Around 5 am, a canopy at the departure area collapsed, trapping several people and killing one whose identity is yet to be ascertained.

Besides the roof sheet, the support beams collapsed, damaging the cars parked in the pick-up and drop area of the terminal. A search operation was conducted to make sure no one was trapped inside the damaged vehicles, officials said. The injured were taken to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.



"… flights to & from Terminal 1 have been closed till further notice. Alternate arrangements are being made for the smooth operation of the flights," the Civil Aviation ministry said in a post on X.

Situation being monitored

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said he was personally monitoring the situation.

"First responders are working at the site. Also advised the airlines to assist all affected passengers at T1… Rescue operations are still ongoing," he said on X.

T1 has only domestic flight operations by IndiGo and SpiceJet. The airport -- which has three terminals T1, T2 and T3 -- handles around 1,400 flight movements daily.

An IndiGo spokesperson said flight operations were impacted due to structural damage to Terminal 1.

"This has led to flight cancellations at Delhi as passengers are not able to enter the terminal. Passengers already inside the terminal will be able to board their planned flights, but those with flights later in the day will be offered alternatives," IndiGo said in a statement.

The airline also said the unplanned situation has led to operations across the network being impacted.

In a post on X, SpiceJet said flights have been cancelled as T1 will remain partially closed for operations until further notice.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjara declared that ₹20 lakh would be provided to the family of the deceased and ₹3 lakh to those injured in the tragic incident.

Three trapped

Three labourers are feared trapped after an under-construction wall collapsed in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area, officials said on Friday.

According to the officials of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding a wall collapse was received at 5.30 am and five fire tenders were pressed into service.

Three construction workers are feared to be trapped in the mud slush but the exact numbers are yet to be ascertained, a senior police officer said.

Rescue teams of NDRF, DDMA, civics agencies, fire and police are on the spot and efforts are underway to rescue them, he added.

Divers and firemen are conducting searches as the trapped workers are suspected to have descended into a deep pit, the officer said. Cranes are being used to remove the rubble, while water is being removed with the help of pumps, he added.

Heavy rain causes mayhem

Heavy rain lashed Delhi early Friday, causing waterlogging in various areas and heavy traffic jams on the roads.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said the call came at 5.30 am.

Rescue teams of NDRF, DDMA, civics agencies, fire and police are on the spot and efforts are underway to rescue them.

The Delhi government has called an emergency meeting in the afternoon to take stock of the situation. All cabinet ministers and senior government officials will attend, officials said.

As Delhiites and the government came to grips with the crisis, power outages were reported at many locations, including Dwarka and Jangpura.

Besides, key stretches such as the Minto Road and Azad Market underpasses had to be closed.

In many residential areas, locals were seen wading through waist-deep water.

BJP attacks AAP

A video showed BJP Councillor Ravinder Singh Negi rowing a boat on a waterlogged street. "For the past month, we have been fighting to get the PWD drains cleaned, but the Delhi government did nothing. As a result, today, the entire city is flooded, and no arrangements have been made by the government." He also attacked Delhi minister Atishi, who was on an indefinite fast over the water scarcity in the national capital and said, "Delhi government ministers are protesting about the water crisis, but on the other hand, they are not doing anything about the waterlogging situation. Drains are overflowing because they didn't get them cleaned ahead of the monsoon." Attacking the AAP dispensation over the waterlogging situation in the national capital, the BJP also shared images of water entering Atishi's residence on Mathura Road.

Traffic advisories

Delhi Traffic Police released traffic advisories for several roads where waterlogging affected routes and caused jams.

The police suggested finding alternative paths in Kartavya Path , ITO, Vir Banda Bairagi Marg, Outer Ring Road, Azad Market underpass, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Minto Road and other areas.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation closed the entry and exit gates at Yashobhoomi Sector 25 Dwarka. The shuttle service from Delhi Aerocity Metro station to the Terminal 1-IGI Airport was also suspended.

Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had earlier said that there will be no flooding in the Yamuna this year as the river will get a clear channel for its flow.

(With agency inputs)