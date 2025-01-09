Rahul Gandhi to address election rally in Delhi on Jan 13: Congress

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will address an election rally in the national capital on January 13, party's Delhi chief Devender Yadav on Thursday said.

Party sources said that the rally will likely to be held in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area.

This would be the first rally of the LoP ahead of the assembly polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already held two programmes in the city, where he attacked Arvind Kejriwal and his government.

The Congress also held a month-long Delhi Nyay Yatra, organised to boost the party cadre ahead of the assembly polls.

The Yatra, which was organised along the lines of Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, concluded on December 7.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 5. The results will be out on February 8. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)