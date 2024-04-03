Probe video of two women playing Holi on metro train: DMRC tells police

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has asked police to conduct a thorough investigation of a video in which two women are seen applying colours on each other inside a train, officials said on Wednesday.

The video, which surfaced online ahead of Holi, had drawn criticism from a large section of commuters who had expressed their dissatisfaction on social media and other platforms. The corporation had written to the Delhi Police on Tuesday for the "thorough" probe into the matter. "The DMRC has written to the Delhi Police requesting for thorough investigation of this incident involving two women shooting a reel inside the Delhi Metro before Holi. In a letter dated on April 2, the DMRC has requested police to thoroughly investigate the matter and take necessary legal action," DMRC Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal said.

In the video, two women are seen sitting on the floor of a metro train and applying colour on each other.

The DMRC had earlier also said that it is analysing the video for alleged violation of its policies. The DMRC is absolutely not in favour of such reels being made on its premises, it had said.

The Delhi Metro has been running various campaigns both online and offline to discourage passengers from indulging in any activity that may cause inconvenience to fellow commuters. Mobile checking squads are also deployed at times to check various activities not considered appropriate on the Delhi Metro, Dayal said. PTI

