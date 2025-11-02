Priyanka urges everyone to set aside politics and clear Delhi’s ‘filthy smog’

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has urged everyone to get together “regardless of [their] political compulsions” and do something about the air pollution in Delhi.

She tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in a post on X, and urged them to take immediate steps to clear the “filthy smog” the people of Delhi are breathing.

‘Shocking’ return to Delhi air

The Congress general secretary said it was “truly shocking” for her to return to the Delhi air from Wayanad and then from Bachwara in Bihar. The pollution enveloping the national capital was like a grey shroud thrown over it, she wrote in the post.

“It’s really about time all of us get together regardless of our political compulsions and do something about it. The central and state governments need to act immediately, we will all support and cooperate with whatever actions they choose to take to mitigate this awful situation,” she said.

Priyanka said year after year, the citizens of Delhi are subjected to this toxicity with no recourse.

“Those who suffer from respiratory issues, children who commute to school every day and senior citizens especially, need urgent intervention to clear the filthy smog we are all breathing,” the Congress leader said.