Delhi airport
File photo

Poor visibility forces Delhi airport to divert 18 flights

Authorities at the Indira Gandhi International Airport said low visibility procedures were in progress at the airport

2 Dec 2023 6:17 AM GMT

A total of 18 flights were diverted from the Delhi airport on Saturday morning (December 2) as bad weather led to poor visibility, officials said.

The flights were diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Amritsar, one official said.

Authorities at the Indira Gandhi International Airport said low visibility procedures were in progress at the airport.

(With agency inputs)

    X