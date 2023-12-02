Poor visibility forces Delhi airport to divert 18 flights
Authorities at the Indira Gandhi International Airport said low visibility procedures were in progress at the airport
A total of 18 flights were diverted from the Delhi airport on Saturday morning (December 2) as bad weather led to poor visibility, officials said.
The flights were diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Amritsar, one official said.
Authorities at the Indira Gandhi International Airport said low visibility procedures were in progress at the airport.
(With agency inputs)
Next Story