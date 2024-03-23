Kejriwal says police officer misbehaved with him; wants him out of security cover

Special judge Kaveri Baweja ordered that CCTV camera footage from the court be preserved after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal accused a Delhi police officer who had earlier manhandled former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia of now misbehaving with him.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader moved an application in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court demanding the removal of Assistant Commissioner of Police AK Singh from his security cordon. The court has directed to preserve CCTV camera footage on the plea filed by Kejriwal.

"Application has been filed on behalf of the accused (Kejriwal) stating that the security staff/in-charge responsible for bringing him for production before the court, namely ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police) AK Singh, is unnecessarily harsh and mishandled the people around the courtroom," Special Judge Kaveri Baweja noted.

"Having considered the submissions made, I deem it appropriate to direct that firstly a request letter be sent to the Principal District & Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (CBI) to get preserved the above CCTV footage and to get produced a copy thereof before this court on the next date for the purpose of disposal of the above application," the judge said.

Kejriwal’s charge

Kejriwal, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the liquor policy case, said Singh misbehaved with him while he was being brought to the court for his hearing on Friday (March 22).

According to sources, on Friday (March 22), when Kejriwal was produced before the court, which was jam-packed with lawyers, litigants, and security personnel, the ACP allegedly misbehaved with several people while trying to prevent them from entering the court.

Singh is the same officer who was caught on video restraining Sisodia by the neck on the premises of the same court last year when reporters asked him a question. Delhi Police had denied any wrongdoing and said the action shown in the video was necessary for security.

ED custody

The court granted the ED custody of Kejriwal for seven days.

The financial crime-fighting agency, which is investigating the money-laundering angle in the case, wanted Kejriwal's custody for 10 days and said it needed to confront him with the other accused. The agency has claimed that the chief minister and the AAP had received kickbacks in exchange for favours and that he was the "kingpin" and a key conspirator in the alleged scam.

(With agency inputs)