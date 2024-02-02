The Federal
Police launch search after bomb threat to DPS, RK Puram school in Delhi
x
Delhi Public School, RK Puram, in the Indian capital received a bomb threat, triggering a police search of the entire premises. | File Photo

Police launch search after bomb threat to DPS, RK Puram school in Delhi

Police said students and staff were asked to vacate the school.

The Federal
2 Feb 2024 8:20 AM GMT

A private school in the Indian capital on Friday received a bomb threat, triggering a police search of the entire premises.

Police said students and staff were asked to vacate the school, in south Delhi’s RK Puram area before the search was launched.

In September last year, the nearby Lal Bahadur Shastri School received an email about a bomb on the premises that later turned out to be a hoax.

(With agency inputs)


Delhibomb threat
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X