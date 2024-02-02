Police launch search after bomb threat to DPS, RK Puram school in Delhi
Police said students and staff were asked to vacate the school.
A private school in the Indian capital on Friday received a bomb threat, triggering a police search of the entire premises.
Police said students and staff were asked to vacate the school, in south Delhi’s RK Puram area before the search was launched.
In September last year, the nearby Lal Bahadur Shastri School received an email about a bomb on the premises that later turned out to be a hoax.(With agency inputs)
Next Story