Police arrest Delhi teen, his friend for killing grandmother for money

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy along with his friend has been apprehended for allegedly killing his 77-year-old grandmother to stealing money from her house in the Shahdara area here, police said on Saturday.

The police said the stolen cash worth Rs 14,000 was recovered from the main accused.

According to police, the elderly woman was found lying dead on the bed of her house in GTB Enclave on Thursday evening.

The deceased's husband initially thought she died a natural death as he did not spot any external injury on her body but when his relatives came, they pointed out that the woman had an injury mark on the right side of her forehead, the police said.

The elderly man later spotted cash missing from their locker and informed the police, they said.

Upon investigation, it was found that the elderly couple's 15-year-old grandson studying in Class 9 had come to the house along with his friend on Thursday, when the victim was alone, the police said.

When the couple's grandson was questioned on Friday, the main accused broke down and confessed to the crime, following which he was apprehended, they added.

During interrogation, he told the police he entered the house with his friend with the motive to steal cash. When he found his grandmother lying on the bed, he allegedly smothered her face with a blanket and hit a blunt object on her head.

The duo orchestrated the murder in a manner that the death would appear natural, the police said.

The main accused, who resides with his parents in another house in the same locality, said he needed the cash for personal enjoyment, they added.

The boy's friend, who is also 15-year-old, has been apprehended from the same locality, they added. PTI

