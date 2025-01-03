Modi on development projects inauguration spree in Delhi ahead of poll

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (January 3) inaugurated several development projects, including 1,675 flats for residents of JJ clusters and the World Trade Centre, in Delhi.

Modi handed over the keys to eligible beneficiaries of EWS flats at Swabhiman Apartments in the Ashok Vihar area.

For every Rs 25 lakh spent on construction of a flat by the Union government, the eligible beneficiaries pay less than seven per cent of the total amount, comprising Rs 1.42 lakh as a nominal contribution and Rs 30,000 for five years of maintenance.

February polls

The development push from the BJP-led central government comes ahead of assembly polls in Delhi, likelyin February.

Modi also inaugurated two urban redevelopment projects — the World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar and the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Type-II quarters at Sarojini Nagar.

The Centre said the World Trade Centre transformed the area by replacing more than 600 dilapidated quarters with state-of-the-art commercial towers, offering around 34 lakh square feet of premium commercial space with advanced amenities.