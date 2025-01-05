PM Modi inaugurates key Delhi section of RRTS corridor in infra push ahead of polls

In a major push for infrastructure projects ahead of Delhi Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (January 5) inaugurated a 13-km section of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor from Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh to New Ashok Nagar in Delhi.

With the inauguration of the Delhi section of the RRTS, Namo Bharat trains have now arrived in the national capital. The operational stretch of the Namo Bharat corridor has now expanded to 55 km, with a total of 11 stations.

Passenger operations will commence from 5 pm onwards and trains will be available every 15 minutes. The fare from New Ashok Nagar station to Meerut South station is Rs 150 for standard coach and Rs 225 for premium coach. The New Ashok Nagar RRTS station will also have an interchange with the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro.



PM Modi interacts with kids

PM Modi also took a ride on a Namo Bharat train from Sahibabad station to New Ashok Nagar station. He booked a QR ticket through UPI and interacted with the passengers, including a group of school children on the train.

The prime minister inaugurated the 17 km priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot on October 20 last year. Prior to the inauguration of the Delhi section, a 42-km stretch of the corridor between Sahibabad and Meerut South, featuring nine stations, was operational.





#WATCH | Sahibabad, UP: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met school children as he took a ride in Namo Bharat Train from Sahibabad RRTS Station to New Ashok Nagar RRTS Station.



Of the newly inaugurated 13 km section, six km is underground and includes Anand Vihar station, a major transit hub, which comprises interchanges with the Blue and Pink Lines of the Delhi Metro, a railway station and a bus terminal. Significantly, this is the first time that Namo Bharat trains will operate on an underground section and will ply in Delhi.

Connectivity with Meerut

With the opening of this RRTS corridor, Delhi is now connected with Meerut. The new stretch will reduce travel time by one-third, enabling commuters to travel from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South in just under 40 minutes.



Once the entire Delhi-Meerut corridor becomes operational, it is projected to remove over one lakh private vehicles from the roads and reduce carbon emissions by 2.5 lakh tonnes annually.

Namo Bharat trains have served over 50 lakh commuters till date. The construction work in other sections -- New Ashok Nagar-Sarai Kale Khan and Meerut South-Modipuram -- is underway at a rapid pace and is expected to be operational in June.

Spanning 82 km, the Namo Bharat corridor originates at Sarai Kale Khan in New Delhi and terminates at Modipuram in Meerut. It features 16 Namo Bharat stations along with nine additional stations for the Meerut Metro, offering a comprehensive and transformative regional transit experience.



