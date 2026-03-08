PM Modi inaugurates Delhi’s first ‘Ring Metro’

Prime Minister Narenda Modi on Sunday (March 8) inaugurated two pivotal new corridors of the Delhi Metro and laid the foundation stones for a massive suite of development projects valued at approximately Rs 35,500 crore.

The projects for which he laid the foundation stones for included three more metro lines. These lines will provide direct connectivity to several important locations in the national capital.

He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 15,200 crore under the central government's General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) redevelopment plan.

Two new Delhi Metro corridors

The two new Delhi Metro corridors inaugurated by the prime minister were the Majlis Park-Maujpur Babarpur (Pink Line) corridor of around 12.3 km and the Deepali Chowk-Majlis Park (Magenta Line) corridor of around 9.9 km.

The pink line corridors will benefit several areas of Delhi, including Burari, Jagatpur-Wazirabad, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar, Madhuban Chowk, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Bhalaswa and Majlis Park.

The launch of the Deepali Chowk-Majlis Park corridor extends the magenta line to nearly 49 kilometres in total length. This new stretch serves as a vital expansion of the existing line that runs from Botanical Garden to Krishna Park Extension.

The extension features seven elevated stations, bringing high-speed connectivity to several major hubs:

Madhuban Chowk

Uttar Pitampura–Prashant Vihar

Haiderpur Village

Haiderpur Badli Mor

Bhalswa

High priority on transit

Ahead of the ceremony, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted that the expanding metro network is a cornerstone of the city’s public transport strategy. She noted that the Delhi government has placed a high priority on transit in the 2025-26 budget to ensure seamless connectivity for the national capital.

Gupta said the project will strengthen connectivity between north-east and north-west Delhi and allow quicker travel across several parts of the Capital.

Key highlights

Total Investment: ₹33,500 crore in development projects.

Pink Line Milestone: Completion of the Majlis Park–Maujpur loop.

Magenta Line Expansion: New connectivity between Deepali Chowk and Majlis Park.

India's first Ring Metro

With the latest extension, India’s first "Ring Metro" is now a reality. the Pink Line now spans 71.56 kilometers, completing India’s first fully operational "Ring Metro" circling the capital. According to officials, this development creates a continuous circuit around large parts of Delhi.

Three new corridors

Modi laid the foundation stone for three new corridors as well under Phase V-A of the Delhi Metro, covering a route length of around 16.1 km.

The three new corridors are R K Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, Aerocity to Indira Gandhi Airport Terminal-1 and Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj.

These corridors will provide direct connectivity to several important locations in the capital and improve connectivity for those travelling between Noida, south Delhi and the airport.