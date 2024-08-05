'Playing with lives': SC takes suo motu cognisance of Delhi coaching centre deaths

The Supreme Court on Monday (August 5) took suo motu cognisance of the deaths of three civil services aspirants at a coaching centre in the national capital and sought responses from the central and Delhi governments on the matter.



Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan said last month’s deaths in the basement of the coaching centre was an "eye-opener".

SC blasts coaching centres

"These places (centres) have become death chambers. Coaching institutes can operate online unless there is full compliance of the safety norms and basic norms for a dignified life,” the bench said.

“Coaching centres are playing with the lives of aspirants who come from different parts of the country," the judges added.

CBI to probe deaths

On Friday, the Delhi High Court transferred the probe into the deaths of the students at Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar from Delhi Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The coaching centre has since been sealed.

The three who died were Shreya Yadav (25) of Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) from Telangana and Nevin Delvin (24) from Kerala.