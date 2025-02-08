Party leadership will decide next CM of Delhi: BJP's Parvesh Verma

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) BJP's 'giant slayer' Parvesh Verma who defeated former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency said the party's leadership will decide the next chief minister of Delhi.

Verma, former Delhi chief minister Sahib Singh Verma's son, thanked the people and called the result "the victory of the people of the national capital".

"This is not just my victory, this is the victory of the people of Delhi who chose truth over lies, governance over gimmicks and development over deception. I humbly thank every voter who trusted me," he said.

Verma further said under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda, they would work tirelessly to bring a "real change" in Delhi.

"This mandate is a clear message that people want honest, transparent and development-driven politics. My commitment to serve with integrity and dedication remains unwavering," Verma said.

A former MP of the West Delhi constituency, Verma said a "new chapter has begun for Delhi" and together, "we will build a brighter future".

He alleged that Kejriwal did not work in Delhi in the last 11 years.

Later in the day, along with Manjinder Singh Sirsa who won from Rajouri Garden, Verma visited the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara to seek blessing.

"All the work was on paper and advertisements. The people of Delhi have shown their faith in Modi.

"This is the win of Modi's work he has done in Delhi and the country. I thank Nadda, Shah and the party leadership which brought a good manifesto. The priority would be the Yamuna river, pollution level in Delhi, employment, traffic congestion and work in villages as well as colonies," he said.

Sirsa said Kejriwal's lack of performance over the past few years has led to the results he has received.

AAP national convener Kejriwal lost the New Delhi seat to Verma by a margin of 4,089 votes. Kejriwal won this seat in 2013, 2015 and 2020. PTI

