Parliament security breach: Delhi Police seek polygraph test of six accused

Delhi Police on Thursday (December 28) moved a court seeking permission to conduct a polygraph test of all six people arrested for breaching security in parliament on December 13.

Additional Sessions Judge Hardeeep Kaur posted the matter for January 2, noting that the counsel for some of the accused was not present.

The police brought the accused to the court during the hearing. Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde, Neelam Devi, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat are in police custody till January 5.

The police earlier told the court that "the attack was well planned" and the six had to be quizzed to know the "actual motive behind the attack".

The police are trying to find out if the accused had links with any country or terrorist outfit.

On December 13, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before MPs overpowered them.

Around the same time, Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside the parliament premises.

